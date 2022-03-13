With James L. Collins Catholic School celebrating Ash Wednesday last week on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the school celebrated Read Across America this week. Throughout this week, students are able to participate in a variety of theme dress up days.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691 came to campus and presented the school with a donation for the library to purchase new books. Afterwards, members from CDA went around the school and read books to various classrooms.
