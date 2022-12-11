Students from the Discovery 4H Club at James L. Collins Catholic School visited Country Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to spread holiday cheer. The students enjoyed caroling and passing out candy and Christmas cards to the residents.
centerpiece featured
Catholic school students spread holiday cheer
- Courtesy photos
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Richland PD provides details of fatal crash
- ‘Mr. Corsicana,’ Haynie passes away at 75
- 3 Southern University marching band members killed in crash
- County uses rescue funds to digitize records, buy law enforcement vehicles
- Carroll Elementary honors Corsicana woman
- Men plead guilty to murder, sexual assault of a child
- Letter to the Editor: ‘This isn’t just about a project, it’s about our kids’
- Texas’ top election official resigns
- GC Boys Basketball: Blooming Grove wins BG Tournament boys title
- Athens man charged with capital murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.