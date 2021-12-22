The Little Flower Girls club at James L. Collins Catholic School made Christmas cards at their club meeting this week to spread holiday cheer to individuals in our community. The cards are being mailed out to surprise individuals around Corsicana.
Students from Discovery 4-H went to Country Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to sing Christmas carols for the residents living there. The students were able to deliver treats for the residents and staff members as they walked down the halls caroling.
