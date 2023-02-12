Students from James L. Collins Catholic School volunteered throughout the community this week. Mrs. Green’s second grade class went to the Legacy Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility to spread some love in anticipation of Valentine’s Day. The second grade class sang songs, recited poems and Bible verses about love, and then passed out Valentines to residents.
Students in fourth through eighth grade at JLCCS went to the Salvation Army store to volunteer. They were able to learn more about the Salvation Army’s outreach in the community. Afterwards, the students cleaned and organized the Thrift store, cleaned the chapel, sorted and clean up the food pantry, and assisted in sorting and organizing donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.