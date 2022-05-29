The second grade class at James L. Collins Catholic School went to Twilight Nursing and Rehab Center to sing patriotic songs, recite bible verses, and read poetry to their residents. Afterwards the students were able to walk through the hallways and give out patriotic artwork that they made in celebration of Memorial Day.
Catholic School students visit senior citizens
- From Staff Reports
