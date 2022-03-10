Two students from James L. Collins Catholic School placed in the Diocese of Dallas Annual Catholic Schools Week Art Contest. Evangelina Francia won 1st place in the seventh and eighth grade division. Madeleine Cozart won honorable mention in the second grade division.
Catholic School students win art contest
- From Staff Reports
