Students from James L. Collins Catholic School did an incredible job at their district Private Schools Interscholastic Association Competition in Tyler. JLCCS had 20 students place in the competition. Five of these students who placed in first and second place will go on to compete at state in May.
Art Memory (6th - 8th) - 1st place - Cade Parrish
Art Memory (6th - 8th) - 2nd place - Luciano Garcia
Art Memory (6th - 8th) - 3rd place - Aaron Garcia
Art Memory 4-5 - 4th place - Benjamin Cozart
Art Memory 4-5 - 7th place - Belen Avila
Creative Writing 1 - 1st place - Frida Avila
Creative Writing 1 - 4th place - Will Parker Garrison
Creative Writing 2 - 9th place - Nicole Mirafuentes
Maps, Graphs, & Charts 4 - 7th place - Angelia Thai
Maps, Graphs, & Charts 4 - 10th place - Hudson Hughes
Maps, Graphs, & Charts 7 - 5th place - Zachary Martinez
Mathematics 3 - 9th place - Eli Gilburt
Number Sense 2 - 6th place - Caraline Wilson
Number Sense 2 - 8th place - Osvaldo Trevino
Number Sense 2 - 9th place - Ely Nunez
Number Sense 3 - 2nd place - Eli Gilburt
Number Sense 3 - 3rd place - Carter Bryant
Number Sense 3 - 7th place - Lilly Davis
Spelling 2 - 2nd place - Miles Dickerson
Spelling 3 - 6th place - Jesus Gonzales
