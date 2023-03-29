Students from James L. Collins Catholic School did an incredible job at their district Private Schools Interscholastic Association Competition in Tyler. JLCCS had 20 students place in the competition. Five of these students who placed in first and second place will go on to compete at state in May.

Art Memory (6th - 8th) - 1st place - Cade Parrish

Art Memory (6th - 8th) - 2nd place - Luciano Garcia

Art Memory (6th - 8th) - 3rd place - Aaron Garcia

Art Memory 4-5 - 4th place - Benjamin Cozart

Art Memory 4-5 - 7th place - Belen Avila

Creative Writing 1 - 1st place - Frida Avila

Creative Writing 1 - 4th place - Will Parker Garrison

Creative Writing 2 - 9th place - Nicole Mirafuentes

Maps, Graphs, & Charts 4 - 7th place - Angelia Thai

Maps, Graphs, & Charts 4 - 10th place - Hudson Hughes

Maps, Graphs, & Charts 7 - 5th place - Zachary Martinez

Mathematics 3 - 9th place - Eli Gilburt

Number Sense 2 - 6th place - Caraline Wilson

Number Sense 2 - 8th place - Osvaldo Trevino

Number Sense 2 - 9th place - Ely Nunez

Number Sense 3 - 2nd place - Eli Gilburt

Number Sense 3 - 3rd place - Carter Bryant

Number Sense 3 - 7th place - Lilly Davis

Spelling 2 - 2nd place - Miles Dickerson

Spelling 3 - 6th place - Jesus Gonzales

Trending Video

Recommended for you