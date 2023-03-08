3-7-23 JLCCS Pearce.JPG

The U.S. Military History club at James L. Collins Catholic School was able to go on a field trip to learn more about Civil War history at the Pearce Museum at Navarro College. The Pearce Museum arranged for General Robert E. Lee to lead the students on a tour and educate them on the devastating effects of war. The students were engaged and even visited the Hunter-Gatherers of the Blackland Prairie exhibit. Afterwards, they went to the Corsicana Airport and met with several members of the Commemorative Air Force Coyote Squadron. Through the CAF's education program, the students were able to hear about the history of the airport and learn about how the CAF continues to work to keep military history alive. Additionally, they were able to get inside the PT-19 and T34 airplanes and learn more about the mechanics of flight.

