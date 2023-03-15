The Corsicana Animal Shelter welcomed students from Mrs. Gibbs’ third grade class at James L. Collins Catholic School. The class brought food, toys, and other items for the animal shelter that they had collected. After they dropped off their donation, the JLCCS students were taken on a tour of the shelter and were able to meet and play with many of the cats and dogs that are awaiting homes.
Catholic students visit Animal Shelter
