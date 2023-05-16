James L. Collins Catholic School hosted its Little Flowers Girls’ Club sash ceremony at Immaculate Conception Catholic School. The girls have worked throughout the year to receive patches that are based on virtues. Additionally, the Blue Knights Boys Club hosted their first ever shield and cape ceremony in which members received their patches for their first shield which signifies all of the virtues they focused on throughout the entire year.
Catholic students work to earn patches
- Courtesy photos
