The Cavender family announces the opening of the newest store located at 2211 South, I-45 in Corsicana, the former site of Office Depot.
The new store is scheduled to open to the public in mid- June. Be on the lookout for a grand opening date later this summer. This is Cavender’s first retail store in Corsicana. The 20,919-square-foot store will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s western apparel. Cavender’s is known for its large selection of handcrafted western boots and carries hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories. Work boots and apparel can also be found in any Cavender’s store.
Cavender’s invests in top name brands in all their stores and online. Customers can expect to see labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, Stetson, Justin, Hooey, Rock & Roll Denim, Red Dirt Hat Co., Old Gringo, and Corral. Many of these well-known brands offer both boots and apparel for men, women and children, offering a fit for everyone. Cavender’s takes pride in their very own line, which includes Rockin C, Rafter C and JRC & Sons brands. Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest.
Operating several working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle, the family lives the western lifestyle. Whether you order online, or visit us in-store at any location, you are guaranteed to find the best products in the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process. When customers visit their local Cavender’s store, they can expect an authentic western shopping experience.
Joe Cavender, President of Cavender’s, says the company anticipates a great response with this new location in a growing area. Cavender’s Boot City has become synonymous with the well-dressed cowboy and cowgirl.
About Cavender’s
The company is a family-owned and operated retailer out of Tyler, with nearly 100 stores located across 15 states. Cavender’s is truly a family operation, founded by James R. Cavender and his wife in 1965. Today, the company is run by their three sons. Joe Cavender, the eldest, serves as the president on the company, Mike Cavender is the Vice President of Real Estate, and Clay Cavender serves as the Vice President of Merchandising.
The year 2021 marked the 56th anniversary of Cavender’s. History plays an important part in Cavender’s Culture and Values. When visiting the new Bristol location, notice the pictures of the family, their ranch, and history that will be displayed throughout the store. “We understand the Western lifestyle, as opposed to a corporate type of atmosphere. We know the Western wear business and the lifestyle,” expressed, Joe Cavender.
