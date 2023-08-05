By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
Cavender's Boot City, located at 2211 S Interstate Highway 45 in Corsicana, kicked off its grand opening weekend with a ribbon cutting and a full weekend planned of fun events, including free barbecue, free prizes throughout the day, and trick ropers for entertainment.
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce was on hand for the ribbon cutting as store manager Luis Valle did the ceremonial honor with an oversized pair of scissors.
“We’re all happy to be here,” said Valle. “And honestly, Corsicana has been great for us this last month we have been open. The community has been loving the store, and we’re loving the community.”
“We’re glad we brought another Texas store, especially to this super nice community.”
Assistant Manager Dakota Bess shared a similar sentiment.
“We’re happy to be here,” Bess said. “We’re happy to be a new addition to the community.”
Founded by James and Pat Cavender, Cavender's Boot City opened its doors in 1965, in the small east Texas town of Pittsburg. The western wear retailer has stores in 15 states around the United States.
