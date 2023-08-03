From Staff Reports
The new Cavender's Boot City store will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, located at 2211 S Interstate Highway 45 in Corsicana.
A weekend of fun filled grand opening festivities will follow after the opening.
Founded by James and Pat Cavender, Cavender's Boot City opened its doors in 1965, in the small east Texas town of Pittsburg. Cavender's stores are located in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, Alabama, and Mississippi.
