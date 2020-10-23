Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the problems related to drugs facing our community, and encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program will partner with your local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent, Lorie Stovall to increase the safety in our community and our Texas roads.
“Red Ribbon Week encourages our entire community to adopt healthy, drug-free lifestyles,” Stovall said. “The campaign brings together parents, schools, and businesses as we look for ways to keep kids and communities drug free.”
In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique S. "Kiki" Camarena was killed by drug traffickers. Shortly after his death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, California, began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice.
The first official Red Ribbon Week celebration was created by the National Family Partnership in 1988. NFP continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year. Since then, the red ribbon has symbolized a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in our communities.
“Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to be vocal and visible in our efforts to achieve a drug-free community,” Stovall said.
Reducing the use of drugs and alcohol among youth will help to reduce injuries and deaths from impaired driving.
“Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to drug use and the misuse of prescription drugs.”
For more information, contact: Nancy Winn, Watch UR BAC program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, by phone: 979-862-1911, or email: Nancy.Winn@ag.tamu.edu. Or visit Website: GetSmartAboutDrugs.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends
