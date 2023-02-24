Heading into the spring season, the City of Corsicana celebrates its 175th anniversary with a loaded calendar of events, from art to music, and more. The Tourism and Parks offices planned many memorable activities to honor 175 years.
“Throughout this year, we remember the rich history and heritage of our community and look forward to seeing the citizens join the celebration of Corsicana,” stated Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director.
Celebration Line-Up of Events:
175th Birthday Gala
Saturday Feb. 25 | The Cook Education Center
This Saturday, with the 175th Birthday Gala, featuring The Emerald City Band, Live Auction, Gourmet Dinner, and a chance to win a $5,000 diamond donated by Van’s Jewelers. The 175th Birthday Gala will celebrate the founding of Corsicana while also raising funds for the preservation efforts to the Corsicana Preservation Foundation. The event is sponsored by Diamond Sponsors: The City of Corsicana, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas and Corsicana Preservation Foundation, and Platinum Sponsors: Van’s Custom Jewelers, Vera Bank, Corsicana Independent School District, Navarro College, and Joe B. Brooks.
125 & 175 Installation
Saturday, Feb. 25 | 411 North Commerce Street
The installation of the artist and writer residency, 125&175, commemorates Corsicana’s 175 years of history from the 125-year-old I.O.O.F. Lodge before it became 100 West studios. Artifacts include lodge furnishings, ephemera, banners, performance props, and a 1/16th-scale model of the Lodge as it was built in 1898 by historian Ron Maxfield. If you can’t make it to the unveiling, you can enjoy perusing it on your own from the studio’s front sidewalk 24/7.
Art Exhibit & Sale
Through March 30 | The Pearce Museum
The Pearce Museum participates in Corsicana’s celebrations with two notable exhibits. The African American Education in Corsicana will be on display through March 30, with photographs and documents from some of the important educators here. Also, the museum will host the Texas Invitational Art Show & Sale, through March 23, featuring 24 Texas western artists, including three from Corsicana.
Texas Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, March 2 | Pioneer Village
Texas Independence Day will be celebrated at Pioneer Village, a historical attraction focusing on Navarro County from 1838 forward. The Texas Declaration of Independence, originally read by Richard Ellis, in 1836 will be reenacted by actor John S. Davies in a celebration from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. A visit to the Village is a historical delight, with period buildings, furnishings, and memorabilia.
Legacy Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Tuesday, March 28 | 708 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Join the citizens of Corsicana to celebrate the unveiling of Legacy Park, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. The scenic park was built to honor longtime Corsicana resident and legendary teacher G.W. Jackson who had a tremendous impact on education in Corsicana and throughout the state of Texas as an early childhood educator. This will be the 17th bronze statue in Corsicana, and the first bronze representing a person of color. This will also be only bronze in a sitting position, depicting Jackson’s characteristic counseling style. The unveiling is organized by Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department and G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society. To learn more about the society, visit https://www.gwjacksonsociety.org.
175th Art Alley Mural Unveiling
Thursday, March 30 | 112 West Sixth Avenue
The Navarro Council of the Arts will unveil three new murals in Art Alley including a 175th celebratory mural in conjunction with the season event, Ruthie Foster, presented by the Corsicana Palace Theatre. Food trucks will be on the scene at 5:30 p.m., with the unveiling taking place at 6 p.m. The Ruthie Foster show begins at 7:30 p.m. Also, that evening, Corsicana will receive its “Music Friendly” designation from the Texas Music Office from the Office of the Governor. Purchase tickets to the show at https://corsicanapalace.com.
175 Minutes of Music
Saturday, April 8 | Cassaro Wines and Tasting Room, 211 North Beaton Street
Cassaro Wines and Tasting Room joins Corsicana’s year-long 175th birthday celebration with a special live performance, “175 Minutes of Music” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in the outdoor courtyard of the winery, featuring the Joel Sprayberry Trio and Two-Fold. Enjoy wine and appetizer specials and street dancing to live music.
Texas Veterans Parade
Saturday, April 22 | Navarro County Courthouse
The 2023 Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, beginning at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County Courthouse lawn. The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all Wars and Conflicts. Afghanistan Navy Seal and NASA Chief Astronaut Chris Cassidy will serve as the Grand Marshall. The parade will also honor two Navarro County heroes: Candelario “Spider”
Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of our county, Jose Antonio Navarro. Learn more at https://texasveteransparade.org/about/.
Derrick Days
Saturday, April 29 | Downtown Corsicana
Since 1976, Derrick Days has been an annual tradition that commemorates Corsicana's rich oil history and its impact on the community’s development. Taking place in downtown Corsicana, the community is invited to join the celebration of Corsicana filled with festivities for the whole family. Enjoy a car show, street dance, food trucks, sip and stroll, carnival, chili cook-off, battle of the bands, shopping, and entertainment. More details at https://www.derrickdays.com.
Historical Carriage District Tour
Saturday, May 13 | Corsicana Carriage District
Tour the grand neighborhood of the Carriage District to view homes built by Corsicana’s earliest city leaders and families, led by the Corsicana Preservation Foundation. The informative afternoon follows Downtown’s monthly Mimosas at the Market, Saturday, May 13.
175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition
June 8 - July 31| The Warehouse Gallery
The 175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Navarro Council of the Arts, Corsicana Art League and The City of Corsicana, will be on display from June 8-July 31. This exhibit is hosted by The Warehouse Gallery and will be a salon-style show and sale with the theme “175 Years of Corsicana History.” For artists, the entry deadline is May 1st. All work submitted must be available for the show and for sale. A reception and awards presentation will take place on July 8th at the Warehouse Gallery. Find out more: www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com
Details on events, performances and celebrations throughout Corsicana are available at https://www.corsicana175years.com/. The Visitor Center has custom Corsicana and 175 merchandise for purchase.
