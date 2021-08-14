George Washington Jackson was an educator and leader of the African American community of Corsicana, whose life was dedicated to the education and betterment of all. A published author of African American Education in Texas, he served as principal of the local school that shared his name from 1881 to 1927.
In honor of his birthday, which was Aug. 15, 1856, the G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society hosted a luncheon Friday at the Navarro College Cook Education Center. The event raised funds for the Legacy Park project which is a one-acre plot of land on which Jackson's original home stood on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.
Once complete, a bronze sculpture of Jackson will take its place at Legacy Park, and be included in Corsicana's Bronze Tour, with an audio story as well as a dedicated plaque at the statue to help tell the story of Principal Jackson and those he influences during his life.
The guest presenter at Friday’s event was Ron Maxfield, a Corsicana native and miniature model maker whose previous works include a scale model of the Navarro County Courthouse, presented his Northeast Corsicana miniature project, representing the history of the heart of the Black community, 1800s through early 1900s.
“I am in the process of recreating the old Fred Douglas school which burned in 1920 and was replaced by the G.W Jackson school,” he said. “My plan is to encompass the whole northeast side of Corsicana which includes the wonderful old churches, some of which are still standing today, which made up the heart of the Black community.”
Maxfield said he had the opportunity to visit Tuskegee University a few years ago and learned Jackson was a close associate with educator, author and orator Booker T. Washington.
“Jackson started a campus around the old Douglas school which was one of the most progressive schools for any Black community in the state,” Maxfield said. “Architecturally, it was the first Black school in Texas to have brick buildings which were designed by the same man who designed some of the buildings at Baylor University.”
Maxfield said the ties to national history don’t stop there and a very famous Hollywood actor, Rex Ingram, known as the ‘Dean of Black Actors,’ attended the old high school.
“A tree still stands (in front of what is now the Boys & Girls Club) that was very important to him,” he said. “When he would come back to visit, the first thing he would do is go back to that tree, which is now a historical marker.”
Maxfield said Will Coleman, the first Black veterinarian in Texas also attended the school.
The GW Jackson Multicultural Society was founded by a small group of local citizens in collaboration with the Corsicana Visitors’ Center. Its main objective was to complete a mission began by the late Lois Jean Hart, a former student of GW Jackson. Hart purchased the property at 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fifth Street, the land on which Jackson’s home stood, several years before her death.
Her purpose was to restore the old structure so that it could become a multicultural center and museum for the African American community and all of Navarro County.
The group’s mission is to collect and preserve recent and historical accomplishments of African Americans who made significant contribution to the Corsicana community. The GW Jackson Multicultural Society is able to fulfill its mission largely through the gifts and vision of the late Lois Jean Hart, a former student at the famously excellent GW Jackson High School for African Americans.
Read more about the GW Jackson Multicultural Society online at gwjacksonsociety.org
