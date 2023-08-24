From Staff Reports
As part of the 175th Celebration, Havurah Corsicana will welcome visitors to the Temple to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Rabbi Ernest Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 26, located at 208 S. 15th Street.
Rabbi Joseph served as a rabbi for both the Temple and the Synagogue in Corsicana for over thirty years. A special display of Rabbi Joseph’s items will be unveiled with guest remarks.
The dedication of items belonging to Rabbi Joseph will follow a 10 a.m. Torah service and light kiddush luncheon at noon. All are welcome. Free to the public.
More about the Jewish Heritage History in Corsicana:
The Corsicana Jewish community traces its roots to merchants who helped support the city's explosive growth in the late 1800s and early 1900s.The first Jews arrived in the 1870s with the railroad. They were Alexander and Bertha Fox, who opened a dry goods business that survived into the 20th century.
Other merchants followed, and after oil was discovered in 1894, the Jewish population increased enough to form two synagogues. Jews who followed the Reform tradition broke from the others and built Temple Beth-El, which was dedicated in 1900. The Orthodox congregation met in the Freedman Dry Goods Store and later in the Odd Fellows building and the American Legion hall before forming Congregation Agudas Achim in 1915. They built a small synagogue in 1917 on North 12th Street, which the congregation quickly outgrew. In 1957, Agudas Achim built a mid-century modern building on 19th Street that still stands today.
As Corsicana began to lose residents in the late 1900s, so did the Jewish community. At its height in the 1930s, the community had about 360 members; by 1960 only about 200 remained. The last full-time rabbi employed in the city was Rabbi Ernest Joseph who fled Nazi Germany with his parents and lived in a Shanghai ghetto during WWII. He came to America and was eventually hired by prominent merchants in the Wolens family, who sent him to rabbinical school so he could serve Agudas Achim. After Temple Beth-El lost its last full-time clergyman, Rabbi Joseph served both synagogues until the Temple disbanded in 1980 and sold its historic building to the Navarro County Historical Society. When Rabbi Joseph died in 1999, Agudas Achim closed and sold its building to the city, which now operates it as a senior center.
Today, almost all of Corsicana's Jewish people are gone. In 2022, community matriarch Babbette Samuels, whose family had owned a Beaton Street clothing store for many decades, passed away at 94, and with her went the last memories of the thriving Jewish community that once called Corsicana home.
Today, a small and diverse congregation that Babbette helped bring together almost 20 years ago, now called Havurah Corsicana, continues to meet monthly at historic Temple Beth-El. Services are led by Rabbi Frank Joseph as an ongoing tribute to his father, the late Rabbi Ernest Joseph. Congregants with Corsicana ties come from as far as Waxahachie and Dallas to join a handful of new members.
