The United States Census Bureau Thursday released in-depth statistics from the 2020 Census, providing long-awaited data that will be used to redistrict and redraw voting districts. Since the last census, Navarro County’s population has increased by 10%.
The once a decade survey shows that Navarro County has grown by 4,889, from 47,735 to 52,624.
Four of the 10 fastest growing cities were in Texas suburbs, near Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Outside its metropolitan areas, many counties’ populations declined, according to the Census Bureau.
This data follows the April release of the first results of the 2020 Census, used to determined each state’s share of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in proportion to their populations.
“We are excited to reach this milestone of delivering the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census,” said Ron Jarmin, acting Census Bureau Director. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Census Bureau staff worked diligently to process these data and ensure it meets our quality standards."
Derailed by the pandemic, legal battles, and fluctuating deadlines, initial results of the 2020 Census were originally set to be delivered to the President by Dec. 31, 2020.
The Census Bureau delivered the first results to President Joe Biden April 26 for apportionment. The delay is expected to require Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session in the fall.
Information collected during the census shows how communities have changed since the 2010 Census. Each decade, the census’ population count plays an important role in congressional apportionment.
The statistics reflect race and ethnicity, voting-age population, occupied and vacant housing, and people living in group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and college dorms by state, county and city.
The latest census reflects a total population of 331.4 million. Texas’ gain of almost four million residents will add two seats in the United States House of Representatives. With the second highest population at 29.1 million, Texas will now have 38 congressional representatives and 40 Electoral College votes.
Five states, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon, will each add one seat. Seven states, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, will lose one.
Not only are the results used to determine congressional representation, but also dictate how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of each state and county for the next decade. It also helps decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and homes to the area. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
