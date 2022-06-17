A makeshift memorial has been created at the gate of the ranch near Centerville where an escaped inmate killed a man and his four grandsons.
Centerville mourns slain family
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Wrong-way crash leaves two dead, one injured
- Cross county chase ends in arrest
- 7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home
- DPS uses spike strips to stop chases
- Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
- Pct. 4 JP Hickman steps down
- Longtime educator elected as County Commissioner
- Better Gardens Club names Yard of Month
- CISD names new AD, Assistant Superintendent
- Medical professionals host student clinic
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.