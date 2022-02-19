After an online event last year due to COVID precautions, the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet returned Thursday night with a live ceremony at the Cook Education Center.
Chamber Vice President of Operations Colleen Cox said the venue quickly reached capacity.
“People are ready to get out again,” she said. “They are ready to get back to normal.”
The Cook Center was packed for an evening of dining amid decorations that recalled the look of old Hollywood, complete with a red carpet and life sized Marilyn Monroe cutout for photo opportunities
Presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, the event is the Chamber’s premier membership and community banquet of the year.
Awards for Tom White Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Large & Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year were presented.
A crowd of civic and business leaders enjoyed an evening of entertainment, including drawings for door prizes and an interview with keynote speaker and Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell.
Tidwell highlighted her office’s successes over the past year, including 15 new downtown businesses, accolades from the national Main Street office, and a visit from PBS television host Chet Garner to film and episode of “The Daytripper.”
“Chet was the same behind the camera as on screen,” she said. “He said ours was one of the biggest downtown areas he has featured so I asked him to mention it on the show, which he did.”
Tidwell said many downtown business owners are still seeing the bump in tourism due to the exposure from the show.
“There are many ways to support your local businesses,” she said. “in addition to shopping local, share our social media posts and attend our events,” she said.
Chamber Chairman of the Board Jake Griggs welcomed guests and presented the State of the Chamber Address. It was followed by a presentation of awards in the following categories:
The Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year went to Jennifer Cottongame of Legacy Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
The Volunteer of the Year award went to Douglas MacGregor of Corley Funeral Home.
Outstanding Small Business of the Year went to Candy Cane Corner daycare center.
Outstanding Large Business of the Year went to Legacy Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Outstanding Non-Profit of the Year went to Twilight Home Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The Tom White Citizen of the Year award went to Camesha Busby Corsicana Branch Manager at Centex Citizen Credit Union.
The Past Chairman’s Award went to Leslie D'Agostino.
Nominees were also listed for the first time this year in three categories, which were:
Corley Funeral Home was also nominated for Small Business of the Year.
Community National Bank & Trust was nominated for Large Business of the Year.
VOICE, Inc. and the Corsicana YMCA were both nominated for Large Non-Profit of the Year.
