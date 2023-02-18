The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce named the late Brad Haynie as its Tom Wright Citizen of the Year Wednesday at its annual banquet.
Haynie, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 75 was often referred to as Mr. Corsicana because of his involvement in and love for his hometown.
Accepting on his behalf were his wife Lori and daughter Carly.
Citizen of the Year Nominees also included Jesse Deleon of Polyguard, Dr. Kevin Fegan of Navarro College and Rusty Hitt of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas.
The Cook Education Center was packed for a Wizard of Oz-themed luncheon, presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas. The event is the Chamber’s premier membership and community banquet of the year.
A crowd of civic and business leaders enjoyed entertainment, including drawings for door prizes.
Chamber Vice President of operations Colleen Cox welcomed guests and presented the State of the Chamber Address, followed by a presentation of awards in the following categories:
The Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year went to Douglas MacGregor of Corley Funeral Home.
The Volunteer of the Year award went to Michelle Yates of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas.
Outstanding Small Business of the Year went to Bristol Hospice.
Outstanding Large Business of the Year went to Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. Also nominated were Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP., Polyguard Products and Rent-a-Center.
Outstanding Non-Profit of the Year went to Corsicana YMCA. Also nominated were the HOPE Center and Presbyterian Children’s Home & Services.
Cox touted a great 2022 for the chamber and its accomplishments included: 353 total members with 49 new members, six new board members and 27 ribbon cuttings. Its online presence featured 2,871 Facebook followers, 207, 353 website clicks and 129 new newsletter subscribers.
