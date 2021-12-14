The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Business Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the IOOF Event Center.
The event is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today’s business challenges.
The Business Summit is filled with a full day of seminars, round tables, interactive sessions and outstanding keynote speaker.
Some topics include Working with Local High Schools & Colleges, Doing Business with the Government, Importance of Digital Literacy, Texas Workforce programs, Active Shooter and many more that can be accessed on the chamber website.
The event will include several speakers from surrounding counties Hill, Kaufman, Limestone, and Navarro. Mary Kennedy Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Franchise Brands, Neighborly will speak during the lunch hour about Leadership. Throughout the day vendors will be set up in the Marketplace displaying products and services available to the business community.
This event provides a great opportunity to network and share with new and seasoned professionals. The cost for the day is $129 for local chamber members and $169 for non-members.
For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731 or go on the chamber website at corisicana.org/events. Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.