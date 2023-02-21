The Annual Business Summit sponsored by Navarro College will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday, March 3, at the Cook Center at Navarro College, Corsicana campus. This event, conducted by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today’s business challenges.
The Business Summit is filled with a full day of seminars, round tables, interactive sessions and outstanding keynote speaker. Some topics include Working with Colleges, Soft Skills, Generational Differences, Texas Workforce programs, Active Shooter and many more that can be accessed on the chamber website.
The event will include several speakers from the local surrounding areas: Navarro, Groesbeck, Waxahachie, Mexia, and Tyler. Kevin Johnson, Co-Founder of Express Pros Training will be the keynote speaker during the lunch hour.
This event provides a great opportunity to network, stay updated on business practices and share with new and seasoned professionals. The cost for the day is $75 for chamber members, $99 for non-members and $20 for students (valid ID.)
If you would like to attend just the Active Shooter two hour class the cost is $50.
For more information about the event, call the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber at 903-874-4731 or go on the chamber website at corisicana.org/events. Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available.
