A standing room only crowd packed the Corsicana City Government center to hear the three candidates vying to be Corsicana’s mayor.
During the 90-minute forum candidates Kimberlee Walter, Barbara Kelley and Mike Fletcher discussed several topics, including the bitcoin project located on FM 709.
Many residents have expressed concerns over Riot Platforms water and energy usage. The roads and city infrastructure, economic development, the budget, housing options and the social services needs of Corsicana’s residents were also discussed.
Thursday’s forum was sponsored by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Legislative Committee the Navarro County Bar Association and the Corsicana Daily Sun.
The entire forum can be viewed at:www.facebook.com/corsicanadailysun.
Early voting for the municipal election begins April 24 and continues until May 2.
Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
