Looking for a job? Attend the Chamber Job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the MLK Center at 114 E. Sixth Ave. Free and open to the public.
Are you looking for part-time, seasonal, or career-bound employees? If you are a member, the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, would like to invite you to join its Job Fair.
This event is FREE to members to participate in and a $25 charge for non-members. Space is limited - register now! Any questions or to participate call the Chamber office at 903-874-4731 or email ccox@corsicana.org.
