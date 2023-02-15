2-18-23 Chamber COY Haynie .JPG

Presenting the Tom Wright Citizen of the Year Award is John Manolakis Assistant Chief Executive Officer at Navarro Regional Hospital. Accepting the award for the late Brad Haynie are his wife Lori and their daughter Carly.

The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce named the late Brad Haynie as its Tom White Citizen of the Year Wednesday at its annual banquet.

Haynie, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 75 was often referred to as Mr. Corsicana because of his involvement in and love for his hometown.

Accepting on his behalf were his wife Lori and daughter Carly.

Citizen of the Year Nominees also included Jesse Deleon of Polyguard, Dr. Kevin Fegan of Navarro College and Rusty Hitt of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas.

Look for a complete list of winners and more photos from Wednesday’s luncheon in the Saturday edition of the Corsicana Daily Sun.

