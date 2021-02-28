The Corsicana-Navarro Chamber of Commerce held its annual Gold & Silver Awards Luncheon virtually, Feb. 11, paying tribute to outstanding local people, businesses, and organizations.
Deborah Cooper, President/CEO, Chairwoman Camesha Busby, and Chamber sponsors hosted the event via livestream.
Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley was awarded the Tom White Citizen of the Year award.
“He leads by example and delivers a team of professionals we can truly depend on,” said Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital.
Henley was commended for his commitment to community service and many contributions to the fire department, office of emergency management, and numerous local organizations.
“I’m honored, humbled. Thank you, Corsicana,” he said. “I love this place and I am so blessed to serve.”
The award for outstanding Small Business of the Year was presented to the Pink Peony.
Owner Rachel Neel and her staff were recognized for their impressive innovation and community involvement.
“They use every single tool they have in their toolbox,” Cooper said. “They are a real inspiration.”
Navarro Regional Hospital was named as the outstanding Large Business of the Year, recognized for it’s commitment to patient care and service to the community since 1983.
“Through great leadership, and even greater employees, they continue to grow,” Busby said.
Junkins gave credit to the hospital’s dedicated staff and physicians.
Meals on Wheels was chosen as Non-profit Organization of the Year. Colleen Pruitt Cox, Development Director, and the organization’s staff and volunteers provide warm meals, companionship, and support to seniors in need.
“They have passion for what they do. They work tirelessly, they never stop,” Cooper said.
Pat Fain was honored with the Past Chairman Award. He thanked everyone for their continued support of the Chamber, and its Board for navigating the challenges of the past year.
“Continue to support your local businesses,” he said. “We need them and they need us and your support.”
Cooper began the presentation by recognizing the Chamber’s Ambassadors, whom she referred to as the lifeblood of the organization, for their commitment and contributions to the community.
The Chamber awarded it’s Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year award to the late Cindy Turner, accepted by her mother Joyce Williams.
“We can never forget the service, the smile, the constant work she was always doing out in the field,” Cooper said. “She was a real embodiment of what an Ambassador is.”
Volunteers are vital to the organization and all go above and beyond to serve their community. In recognition of their tireless efforts, the Chamber honored its Volunteers of the Year, Alicia Rogers and Lorie Stovall, Navarro County AgriLife Extension Agent.
Corsicana Councilwoman Ruby Williams gave the invocation, and Cooper reported on the Chamber’s annual activities, thanking Executive Assistant Kim Gordon for her guidance and dedication, and introducing Technology Advisor Lauren Bedsole.
Event sponsors included Community National Bank & Trust, Navarro Regional Hospital, RE/MAX of Corsicana, Twilight Home Nursing and Rehabilitation, True Value, GoCo Trucking, Guardian Industries, Republic Services, First State Bank, ONCOR, Vera Bank, TETC, Navarro College, Collin Street Bakery, Linebarger and Associates, and Premier Realty.
