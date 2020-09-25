The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Cooper as President & CEO. She will assume her new role on Oct. 1.
“We are excited to get Deborah on board and know she will continue and move forward the great work of the Chamber,” said Pat Fain, Chairman of the Board. “Deborah brings a lot of valuable experience to the table.”
As a former business owner, Cooper understands the challenges of owning and successfully running a business. Her marketing firm worked with companies from the manufacturing, industrial, environmental, government, telecommunications, healthcare, education and non-profit sectors. Most recently, she served as the Marketing Director for the Brinson Auto Group.
“Deborah’s experience uniquely suits her to the Chamber,” said Leslie Leerskov, Past Chairman. “She is acquainted with many different industries and business types and understands the challenges they face.”
Cooper and her husband, Damon, live in the Kerens area. In her spare time, she enjoys painting and photography as well as traveling, fishing, music, antiquing, great literature and picnics.
“It is an honor and privilege to be able to serve our community in this role,” Cooper said. “I look forward to being able to give back to the community that has been so welcoming to me.”
Cooper succeeds former President & CEO, Joanna Fritz who left in March to accept a position with Republic Services in Corsicana.
