The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a job fair at the Martin Luther King Center located at 1114 E. Sixth Ave. Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will begin at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Several companies and organizations throughout Navarro County will be available for on-site interviews.
“We have over 20 businesses that will be present at the job fair looking for wide range of employees, including office positions, manufacturing, healthcare professionals, government jobs, nonprofits, educational, and construction to name a few,” said Colleen Cox, VP Operations.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731.
