The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Friday that it has accepted the resignation of its President & CEO, Joanna Fritz. The departure is on amicable terms. Fritz, who joined the Chamber October 1, 2015, has accepted a position with Republic Services in their Corsicana Office.
"I have enjoyed every moment I have spent at the Chamber," Fritz said. "I have had the opportunity to meet and get to know the best our community has to offer. And it has been my privilege to serve the businesses in our community during my time here."
Board leadership has posted the position in several outlets including the Chamber website (www.corsicana.com/jobs) and its Facebook page. Resumes and letters of introduction will be accepted by email only at Leslie.leerskov@navarrocollege.edu. Questions can also be submitted via email.
