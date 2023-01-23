The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for awards to be presented at its annual banquet, presented by Community National Bank and Trust of Texas, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College Corsicana campus.
All applications must be returned to the chamber office located at 120 N. 12th Street, or email to ccox@corsicana.org. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 27.
Large Business of the Year
This award recognizes a large business that has shown leadership, business growth and service in the community.
To qualify the business must:
Be involved in and support community issues;
Have enhanced the economy through successful operation;
Show outstanding and innovative leadership with their employees and customers;
Exemplify outstanding customer service; and
Be a current, active member of the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce.
Small Business of the Year
presented by Courtney Neiman, Premier Realty
This award recognizes a small business that has shown leadership, business growth and service in the community.
To qualify the business must:
Have been operating for more than five years;
Have demonstrated growth in the number of employees, sales or other criteria of success in its industry;
Have a sound financial history and have demonstrated the ability to withstand and overcome difficult circumstances; and
Be a current, active member of the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce.
Nonprofit Organization of the Year
presented by Centex Citizens Credit Union
This award recognizes a nonprofit organization that has shown leadership, business growth and service in the community.
To qualify the organization must:
Be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization;
Show outstanding and innovative leadership in the community
Be involved in and support the community;
Has demonstrated creativity and the ability to withstand and overcome difficult circumstances; and
Be a current, active member of the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce.
Tom White Citizen of the Year
presented by Navarro Regional Hospital
Named in honor of its first recipient, this award recognizes an individual who lives by the highest standards and because of their efforts, both in their professional and personal lives, our quality of life is greatly improved.
