The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 for the upcoming City of Corsicana and United States Congressional District 6 special election May 1.
The forum will at the Palace Theater at 112 W. 6th Ave. in downtown Corsicana. Up to 100 people will be able to attend the live event, which will also be live streamed.
Attendees may submit questions to the candidates prior to starting time.
