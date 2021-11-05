Kamar Chambers earned 821 votes, against Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden, 695, to represent Place 2 on the Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees, according to the unofficial election results of the Nov. 2 special election.
“The election was stressful, but it was gratifying to see Corsicana speak the way it did Tuesday night. People are excited to have someone who can speak for them on the board of trustees,” Chambers said, "I come from a low-income community, this has given a lot of people joy and restored hope that the people have a voice in our community.
“Dr. Kent Rogers was a giant in this community and although I will never be able to fill his shoes, I look to serving on the school board working for the kids, and representing the community of Corsicana.”
“Running for the school board was an honor,” Gorden said. “I appreciate everyone who helped and supported me. During the election, I had the opportunity to meet Kamar. He dedicated a lot of time and energy to his campaign. The district is fortunate to have someone who is willing and able to contribute back to the community wholeheartedly. I wish him the best and great success in his new journey. Congratulations Kamar!”
According to the Navarro County Elections Department, a total of 2,800 ballots were cast. Results are considered unofficial until votes are canvassed.
Navarro County voters also cast their ballots for or against eight proposed constitutional amendments, all of which passed according to statewide unofficial voting results:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143)
The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
For: 2,380
Against: 394
Proposition 2 (HJR 99)
The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.
For: 1,661
Against: 1,117
Proposition 3 (SJR 27)
The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.
For: 2,058
Against: 711
Proposition 4 (SJR 47)
The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.
For: 1,710
Against: 1,027
Proposition 5 (HJR 165)
The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
For: 1,654
Against: 1,090
Proposition 6 (SJR 19)
The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
For: 2,482
Against: 1,286
Proposition 7 (HJR 125)
The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.
For: 2,495
Against: 272
Proposition 8 (SJR 35)
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
For: 2,540
Against: 228
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.