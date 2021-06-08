The Corsicana-Navarro County Chamber of Commerce's annual Golf Classic will be June 18 at the Corsicana Country Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and tee-off is at 9 a.m.
It will be a shotgun start with a two-person scramble format. Each two-person team will be paired with a different two-person team for each of the two nine hole rounds giving you the opportunity to make good business contacts and establish those relationships while having a great time out on the course.
Be sure to register your teams on the Chamber's website, under Events, before it is too late. Some sponsorships are still available. Contact the Chamber office at 903-874-4731 for more information.
