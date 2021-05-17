Changes to CISD School Bus Routes Due to County Road Conditions
The following Corsicana ISD bus routes will be altered beginning with morning routes on Tuesday, May 18 through Friday, May 21 due to expected rainy weather that will deteriorate the conditions of some county roads. These changes will be for morning pick-ups and afternoon drop-offs for the rest of this week.
Bus 10, past Retreat, will pick up and drop off all students living on county roads at the Retreat Fire Station 100 N. Spikes Rd. Corsicana, Tx 75110
Bus 11 in Streetman will pick up and drop off all students at the Chevron Station 16322 S. IH 45 Streetman, Tx 75859
Bus 12 in the Roan area will pick up students that live on county roads at the Roan Fire Station FM 3041 Roan, Tx 75109. For students that live on County Road 3270, the pick-up and drop-off will be at the intersection with FM 1129.
Bus 13 and Bus 27 in Richland will pick up and drop off all students that live on county roads at the Richland Fire Station 103 Main St. Richland, Tx 76681.
Bus 30 will pick-up and drop-off students that live on county roads 0010, 0020, 0026 at Fannin Elementary.
Bus 136 will pick up and drop off students that live on county roads 2150 and 2110 ant the intersection of county road 2150 and FM744.
Bus 137 will pick up and drop off students that live on County Roads 1150, 1160, 1130, and 1140 at the intersections of CR 1150 and FM 709 or the intersection of CR 1140 and FM 709.
Some of these altered routes could change and could also start this afternoon depending on the road conditions throughout the county.
Thank you for your understanding in keeping our students and staff safe.
