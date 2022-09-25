Veterans Oath, a non-profit organization formed to help with safe housing and access to work and life skills training for veterans, will host a fundraiser for Vietnam veteran Tommie Hall, Jr. of Corsicana.
The “Run to be Proactive” 5K Run/Walk begins Saturday morning, Oct. 15 at Getzendaner National Park, 400 S. Grand Ave. in Waxahachie.
The 1K will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Entry fees are $15 for the 1K and $25 for 5K. Register online at raceroster.com/events/2022/64043/run-to-be-proactivve
“If we can get 500 runners, Vietnam veteran Tommie Hall, Jr. from Corsicana, Texas, will finally have his house finished from the tornado damage in 2019,” stated Kye White, founder of Veterans Oath.
“I can no longer serve, so this nonprofit is what I do instead,” stated White, who lives with his wife and two sons.
White served his last tour in 2009, when he was on a convoy and got tossed 20 yards from a vehicle, trapped under the 700-pound weight of its door.
“Once, five battle buddies got the door off of me. The medic was able to wake me up. I was then transported to Baghdad, where I flat-lined twice – then flown to Germany for brain surgery. They had to remove the left side of my skull to repair the damage shown on the MRI.
“Once I landed, it was policy for the hospital to do their own MRI; this time, it showed the issue corrected itself. I was told I flat-lined one more time, then flew to San Antonio and transported to Brooks Army Medical Center.”
White said it took him about two months before he could start walking again, and then he had to take classes to re-learn simple math. Now, his goal is to reach out to and assist service members and their families who are homeless or struggling financially
The event will also feature vendors and a bounce house. Vendors may set up for $50 for a 10’ by 10’ space. Contact veteransoath.org or call White at 903-851-5747.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.