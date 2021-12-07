A car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with three arrests Saturday, Dec. 4 in Navarro County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, suspects in a Midlothian robbery driving a 1994 Chevrolet Eureka refused to stop for police and fled into Ennis.
A state trooper located the Chevy around 12:20 p.m. going south on Interstate Highway 45 about two miles north of the Navarro County line in Ellis County and the driver refused to stop.
The Chevy continued south on I-45 into Navarro County until it exited and went east on FM 1603 to FM 1129 then south to Highway 31. The Chevy then traveled east to Kerens and took FM 309 south to US Hwy 287 then went north toward Corsicana.
During this time two occupants were let out of the Chevy and were subsequently arrested on fugitive warrants.
The driver continued on and as officers attempted to deploy tire deflation spikes the driver was observed swerving toward the officers and also swerving toward several patrol vehicles causing both officers and patrol vehicles to take evasive maneuvers to avoid being struck. The driver was stopped south of Corsicana on U.S. Hwy 287 without further incident and was taken into custody.
The driver 35 year-old, Kahil Smith and passengers 58 year-old, Billy Ingram and 50 year-old, Bryan Woods, all from Forth Worth were transported to the Navarro County Jail where Ingram and Woods were held on the fugitive warrants.
Smith was charged with evading arrest or detention, a state jail felony, and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement which are first degree felonies.
The agencies that were involved in the incident were DPS Ellis, DPS Navarro, DPS Marshal, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Corsicana PD, and Kerens PD.
