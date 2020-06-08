A car chase Monday afternoon from Dawson to Corsicana ended in the injury of Corsicana Assistant Police Chief Ronnie McGaha and the arrest of a 53-year-old man.
Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said the chase started after deputies attempted a traffic stop of a known suspect with a parole violation warrant.
"We were notified yesterday of an individual possibly residing in Corsicana or Dawson, who had a parole violation warrant and was flagged as armed and dangerous," Tanner said. "The parole violation was for robbery, retaliation, obstruction. We also received information that the suspect said he was not going back to jail and would shoot officers who attempted to contact him."
Monday afternoon, NCSO officers received information that the suspect had been seen at the Dawson Family Dollar driving a white minivan. As officers entered the area, they saw a white minivan leaving the location and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The suspect stopped and put out a passenger on FM 667, then fled from officers all the way into Corsicana.
Tanner said, during the pursuit, the suspect told detectives over the phone, if officers stopped him they would have to shoot him because he was going to stab them.
The suspect drove through the Collin Street Bakery parking lot and directly into oncoming traffic eastbound on Seventh Avenue where McGaha stopped him with a Corsicana Police unit, ending the pursuit.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken for evaluation and treatment for injuries. He was booked into the Navarro County Jail around 5 p.m.
McGaha was also taken for evaluation and treatment for minor injuries.
"We are blessed and fortunate to get this type of violent individual off the street today," Tanner said. "It is very sad and unfortunate that a Corsicana officer was injured as a result of this situation but we are very fortunate and very proud that no civilians were injured."
The suspect will be charged with a parole violations and at press time, additional charges are pending charges as of the result of a full investigation.
Follow www.corsicanadailysun.com for updates on this breaking news story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.