Chatfield Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice in accordance with TCEQ standards.
Its water is provided by the City of Corsicana and due to weather related issues and cannot guarantee that water pressure is above the minimum 20 psi.
This notice shall remain in effect until further notice.
Once pressures are maintained above standard we will take samples and have them lab tested by Bio Chem Labs prior to redacting this notice.
