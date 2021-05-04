Chatfield Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser featuring live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Chatfield-Tupelo Community Center, 4808 FM 1603 in Chatfield. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7.50 for kids.
The department depends on fundraisers to purchase gear and equipment to better serve the community and for continued maintenance. Chatfield VFD is made up of volunteers who donate their time to serve and protect the community. They are grateful for the support of their community.
If you are unable to attend, but would like to donate, send donations to Chatfield VFD, P.O. Box 95, Chatfield, Texas 75105.
