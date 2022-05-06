The Chatfield Water Supply Corporation awarded the 2022 scholarships at the Annual Stockholders Meeting on April 18. This years recipients are Micheal DeMoss, Emilee McClain, Faustino Rodriguez, McKenzie Bancroft, Abbigail Holt and Kenadee Lynch from Kerens ISD, Ethan Gray, Clay Brown and Emily Gray from Rice ISD, Alexa Rodgriguez from Corsicana ISD. Not pictured is Carter Grant from Blooming Grove ISD.
Chatfield Water Supply awards scholarships
From Staff Reports
