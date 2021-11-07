The Chattanooga Glass Company Corsicana hosted its annul plant reunion Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Mildred City Hall/Fire Department. The event included employees, spouses and widows from 1956 until the closing of the plant. For more information on the group, call: Herman Marr at 903-229-2190 or Richard Rash at 903-654-2196.
Chattanooga Glass Company hosts plant reunion
- From Staff Reports
