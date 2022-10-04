The Chattanooga Glass Company plant reunion is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Mildred City Hall/Fire Department located at 5415 FM 637 (Camp Wanica Road).
There will an auction, door prizes and a fish fry with all the trimmings for $13 a plate. The event is for all spouses and widows from 1956 until the closing of the plant. Directions from Corsicana: go past Lake Halbert on 287 one and half miles and turn left on FM 637. The City Hall will be three miles on the right.
For more information, call Herman Marr at 903-22-2190 or call Danny Combs at 903-396-2590.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.