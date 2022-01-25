It’s back.
The hit Netflix docuseries “Cheer” – arguably the biggest thing to happen to Corsicana since oil and fruitcake – returned Jan. 12 for its highly anticipated second season, once again putting the Navarro College Bulldog cheerleading team in the white-hot national spotlight.
Like Season 1, which debuted in January 2020, Season 2 offers an intimate look into the world of competitive cheer leading through the eyes of Coach Monica Aldama and her squad.
Returning are several familiar faces, including Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback, Morgan Simianer and La’Darius Marshall, along with some new additions, all of whom are trying to reach the pinnacle of their sport – winning the NCA/NDA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The first episode of the second season opens with Aldama reflecting on the wild ride she and her team have been on since “Cheer” became a global phenomenon two years ago. There were highs – the whirlwind of talk show appearances and red carpets – but also some staggering lows, like when Jerry Harris, the first season’s breakout star, was indicted on felony charges related to child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with minors. The emotional toll evident on Aldama’s face as she recalls these events on camera begs the question: why sign on for Season 2?
“Everything happened so quickly,” Aldama admits. “They came back so fast to film [a second season] that I didn’t really have time to think about the pros and cons or anything like that.”
Not that she would have done things differently. From the beginning Aldama has been out to prove that cheerleaders are more than the stereotypical “popular mean girl on the sideline trying to look cute,” as she puts it.
“When I was approached about [doing the series], I thought I would love to show the world what true athletes these are,” Aldama says.
Without a doubt, that athleticism is on full display in the new season of “Cheer,” as are the dangers inherent to a sport in which participants are regularly tossed in the air, and concussions, sprains and broken bones are commonplace. Season 1 garnered headlines for its gritty depiction of stunts gone wrong, and Aldama faced criticism for perhaps pushing her student-athletes too hard, to the point of injury, though she contends that the “Cheer” production team highlighted her team’s falls for dramatic effect.
“They pretty much showed every time we fell and not the 1,000 times we got it right,” Aldama said in a feature story that appeared in a University of Texas alumni publication back in 2020.
Still, as she chatted with press from a Los Angeles hotel room earlier this week, Aldama seemed enthusiastic about Season 2. TV cameras can sometimes make life complicated, but they can also open doors. Aldama stays positive by reminding herself of that, especially when it comes to her “kids,” that team of young men and women who would seemingly follow her any distance.
“I think some of them found themselves having opportunities to do things that they never thought were possible, and the good thing is they were smart and took advantage of things that can set up their future and put them on a path to be successful,” Aldama says of how her team has handled global fame. “And nothing makes me prouder than that, even if it came from being on a show. They’re very grateful. I’m just happy to see some of them really soar like they have.”
