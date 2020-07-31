Netflix's hit documentary 'Cheer,' set at Corsicana's Navarro College, recently scored six Emmy nominations.
The Emmy is an American award that recognizes excellence in the television industry.
Navarro Cheer Coach Monica Aldama shared her excitement Tuesday on social media:
“Three years ago I was approached to film a series about my Navarro College cheer program. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the amazing ride that was to come. As a private person that doesn’t like the spotlight, it was a huge leap of faith to open up my life to the world. The film crew literally became our family and will always have a special place in my life.”
The show was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program.
According to its website, the annual awards will be presented Sept. 20 virtually with nominees participating from home.
