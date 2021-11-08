Chick-fil-A Corsicana recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a week full of giveaways and festivities.
Since the restaurant opened in the midst of the pandemic, it hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday as a milestone to engage and connect with the community.
“We have been overwhelmed with the support, generosity and patience people have had with us while we have been building our team,” said Owner/Operator Dawn Kosir. “We were incredibly grateful to have been able to open during a time when many were not able to open a business.
Kosir said she sees a lot of growth opportunities in Corsicana and is excited to grow with the people and businesses.
Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow said, along with nearby Starbucks and QuikTrip, the new business signifies growth and shows other companies they can be profitable in the area.
“We are continuing with our economic development efforts in every way possible,” he said.
“We are so thankful for your words of encouragement, your reviews, your frequent visits, your catering orders and all the other things you have done to support us during our first year,” Kosir said. “We are also thankful for our awesome team members who put in the hard work and show up with the biggest heart to serve you every day.”
