The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has updated requirements for daycare operations after Gov. Greg Abbott's declaration of a state emergency last Friday. The changes are designed to help centers protect children in their care from risk of COVID-19
The changes restricts visitation to day care centers except for staff, law enforcement officers, HHSC Child Care Licensing staff, service providers, and parents of enrolled children.
CCL will also be issuing a Frequently Asked Questions guide as early as possible next week. Any questions in regards to licensing standards may be e-mailed to: MSC@hhsc.state.tx.us
Schools, such as Brighter Horizons daycare, are presently not planning to close unless the Health Department advises otherwise.
Cleaning and disinfecting of toys and classrooms are being done on a daily basis, and a new sick policy has been made effective immediately that will send home children with any fever, cough, or runny nose. Closures could occur if a child, teacher, or family member comes down with the virus.
Other locations, such as the YMCA of Corsicana, are limiting their nurseries to a maximum capacity of 10 children.
General facility restrictions for daycare centers include taking the temperature of staff and school age children upon entry, and denying entry to those who have the following symptoms:
• Temperatures of 100.4°F or higher.
• Respiratory infection symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and low-grade fever.
• Anyone who has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.
• Has travelled internationally to countries with widespread, sustained community transmission in the last 14 days. For updated information on affected countries, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/travelers/index.html
Additionally, children are required to be picked up and dropped off outside the center, unless a legitimate need is determined for a parent to enter the facility.
Children will be served individual meals and snacks.
Despite schedule changes, cancellations and extended springs breaks for students, members in the community are stepping up to help.
As of March 16, The Salvation Army of Corsicana started offering emergency Kids Meal Boxes for any families with children in Navarro County. The meals are available 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. through Friday, March 20. After this date, Corsicana Independent School District will provide additional guidance.
Starting Tuesday, March 17, Moontower at the Oaks will be providing free sack style lunches to school age children from ages three to 18. These lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily until the regular school year resumes.
Starting 10 a.m. to noon, March 17 through March 20, Corsicana Independent School District will provide free breakfast and lunch for students in 15 different parking lots around the community: Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate, Bowie, Carroll, Fannin, Navarro, Sam Houston, and Travis Elementary Schools, the Martin Luther King Center, Northside Baptist Church, Greater Love Outreach Fellowship Church, St. John's Episcopal Church, Believer's Bible Church, Missionary Baptist Church, and YMCA of Corsicana. The distribution is similar to the Summer Food Program, and is available to all students. Look for the school bus.
The Frost Community Center is giving out emergency food packages to families as part of a “drive thru” event starting 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17 in the Frost Baptist Church west parking lot. This service is available to residents living within 10 miles of Frost, and participants will need to show a driver's license or utility bill for verification, and one meal package will be given per family.
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com
——————
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.