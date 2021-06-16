The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition continues Child Safety Days Thursday, June 17 and 24. These are free, face-to-face sessions with experts on each topic. Attendees will receive a children's book about each topic and a chance to win door prizes.
“Families are not required to attend three sessions, but those who do will receive an Altitude Trampoline gift card for their child,” stated Rachel Gillespie, one of the organizers. “We have a virtual option, too, for those who can't attend in person."
The topic June 17 is water safety, presented by Colin's Hope, and June 24 is Home and Internet Safety with Wade Gillen, Corsicana Fire Rescue; and Lydia Bailey, Children’s Advocacy Center.
All sessions are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corsicana YMCA Optimist Room. Childcare is provided for free through the YMCA.
Food will be served to parents attending each session. For planning purposes, parents are asked to register at https://bit.ly/3ciTYXa. For more information, email Rachel.Gillespie@pchas.org or call 903-229-4853.
