The Corsicana Public Library is thrilled to host children’s author/illustrator, Kaz Windness to Corsicana.
Kaz is the author of several books for children and teens and in the last twelve months has published two books with Simon and Schuster Publishers. The first, Swim, Jim! is about a little crocodile who is having trouble learning to swim; a fact his siblings love to point out! The book resonates with anyone with a healthy fear of the water, and annoying siblings. Her second book with S&S is a beginning reader done in graphic novel style, Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends which explores friendship through the eyes of two characters who learn friends can be alike, and very different.
******
Reading at Storefront Bookstore
4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23
203 North Commerce Street,
Historic Downtown Corsicana
Book Party
6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24
Corsicana Public Library
******
Kaz has two more books that will hit the shelves this year, Bitsy Bat, School Star explores the theme of how to fit in when you are born to shine! Cat Vs Vac, an early reader book which stars an orange cat with an issue with a common household appliance. Library director things the cat is loosely based on her beloved orange tabby, Mango.
“It is so important for young people to know that this is someone’s career. People study art and illustration and ways to use their art to make a story come alive. Writing and drawing and telling stories is an important part of society. We get to explore how we are the same, how we are different and enjoy the ride.” said Library Director Dr. Marianne Wilson. “Corsicana has a history of supporting the arts in all forms, and think Kaz will be able to offer insight and inspiration to our creative residents.”
Windness will have a busy schedule while she is here. Her first stop is at the Storefront Bookstore on 203 N. Commerce Street on Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m. discussing her journey into book publishing to an adult audience. The next day Kaz will be visiting with two art teachers and their classes; one at Corsicana High School and one at Fannin Elementary.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the library will host a book party to celebrate Kaz. The event will have books for sale and signing, door prizes, refreshments and a chance to hear Kaz talk about her characters. It should be a great time for young books lovers and their families.
And if you are curious about her books, check them out at the library or on the Storywalk at Community Park.
This event, and so many more, are funding by The Friends of the Corsicana Public Library along with the generous donations from library patrons.
For further information and details, please contact the library at 903-654-4810.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.