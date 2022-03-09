When Spring Break starts March 14, young children will enjoy getting outside for the Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt. Organized by the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition, the Scavenger Hunt is a free, family-friendly activity that uses puzzles and prizes to explore Navarro County. Children will stamp a booklet at each Little Free Library and earn points toward activity books, snow cones, chalk and other rewards.
There are 14 miniature libraries in the County and families may visit as many or as few as they like, in any order. Every location has a playful word or number puzzle about garden gnomes. Sharing a selfie from the locations will earn extra points.
The Early Childhood Coalition includes childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, VOICE, Compassion Corsicana and other organizations. Its goals are safety, health, connection, and school readiness for young children.
Parents register online at https://forms.gle/g8RUpTxWKDmK5jPo6 to receive “passport” to stamp. While supplies last, they may receive a gift card to help with the cost of gas. Carpooling is encouraged. The Scavenger Hunt runs March 14 through 21.
